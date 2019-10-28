Overmars 'happy' with Ten Hag-Bayern links: It means he's doing well

Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag

Ajax technical director Marc Overmars said he will not stand in the way of Erik ten Hag returning to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Ten Hag has been linked with Bayern, where he coached the club's reserves from 2013 to 2015 before returning to Netherlands to join FC Utrecht and eventually Ajax.

The 49-year-old head coach refused to rule out a high-profile return to Bayern this month after leading Ajax to Eredivisie glory last season and a memorable run to the Champions League semi-finals.

Asked about the speculation amid uncertainty over Bayern boss Niko Kovac, Overmars told Fox Sports: "I'm happy with it. That means he's doing well.

"You must always remain realistic. If such big clubs come for you, how often do you get that chance?"

This is the type of content you want to see. #ajafey #Klassieker pic.twitter.com/QxdkhWNihv — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) October 27, 2019

Ten Hag oversaw Ajax's crushing 4-0 victory over rivals Feyenoord in Amsterdam on Sunday.

Hakim Ziyech, Nicolas Tagliafico, David Neres and Donny van de Beek were all on target as unbeaten leaders Ajax moved six points clear atop the table.

Responding to Overmars' comments, Ten Hag said: "Well, I think Overmars wants to keep me.

"We are busy with something beautiful here, and we will keep building on that steadily."