Piatek cannot be just a poacher – Giampaolo wants AC Milan striker to become a complete player

Krzysztof Piatek has struggled so far this season

Marco Giampaolo wants AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek to become a complete player, insisting the Poland international cannot just be "a poacher".

Piatek scored nine Serie A goals for Milan last term following his January arrival from Genoa.

However, the 24-year-old is yet to score this season and was named on the bench against Brescia following Milan's opening-day defeat to Udinese.

Giampaolo, though, has been impressed by Piatek's response to being dropped, but insists he needs the forward to start offering more in general play.

"I liked him over the last three days," Giampaolo said ahead of Sunday's clash with Hellas Verona.

"Piatek shouldn't just focus on attacking in the final third like a poacher, he ought to be more of a complete player.

"We are Milan, we can't always just pump long balls up, we need to pass it around. He knows how to do it, I've seen him in training, he just has to play like a complete player.

"Goals mustn't be an obsession either, he should focus on playing well and the goals will come as a consequence."

We’re back after the break: 24 Rossoneri travel to Verona



Torna la #SerieATIM: il Mister ne convoca 24 per #VeronaMilan #ForzaMilan@BioscalinITA pic.twitter.com/2wMkwhRHoY — AC Milan (@acmilan) September 14, 2019

The former Sampdoria coach also believes Milan's players will adapt to his style of play, even if they have failed to impress in their opening two fixtures.

"I am confident that things will improve with hard work and enthusiasm," he said.

"I admire the dedication they show in training and I feel they are increasingly becoming a team. I want to make our identity clearer at all times, in attack and defence.

"It doesn't concern me that Verona is traditionally a tough place for Milan to play in, as I don't really believe in these things.

"The team must fight for victory in any arena. It's the attitude that makes the difference and I see the right approach now."