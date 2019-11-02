Pioli has faith AC Milan can turn season around

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 02 Nov 2019, 19:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli

AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli has told his players to have faith in themselves if they are to turn their around their flagging Serie A campaign.

Suso's 63rd-minute free-kick earned Milan a 1-0 win over SPAL at San Siro on Thursday, giving Pioli the first victory of his fledgling reign at the third attempt.

A fourth win of the season lifted the Rossoneri into the top half of the division, six points adrift of a Champions League qualification berth.

Milan host fifth-place Lazio on Sunday and have tough games against Juventus and Napoli before the end of the month, but Pioli is looking up the table rather than down.

"We have to have belief," he told Sky Sport Italia. "If you believe in something, it becomes possible and you commit yourself day and night to obtain it.

Back to work, sights on #MilanLazio, no letting up!



Subito al lavoro, domenica arriva la Lazio! #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/597RclkTG0 — AC Milan (@acmilan) November 1, 2019

"This has to be our attitude. We will see at the end of the season, but we must show spirit and determination."

Asked if victory against champions Juventus next week would act as a turning point in the season, Pioli said: "In the minds of the players, I think so.

"Beating a very strong team would increase our confidence. But first we have to beat Lazio to improve our position, then we will prepare for the match against Juventus."

Advertisement

Pioli's coaching methods have gone down well with Milan's players, Lucas Paqueta this week admitting to being "confused" by former boss Marco Giampaolo's tactics.

"I have confidence in all my players and put them in the right positions to express their quality," Pioli said. "I adapt to the characteristics of my players."