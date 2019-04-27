×
Pochettino hopeful Kane could feature in Champions League final

Omnisport
NEWS
News
32   //    27 Apr 2019, 22:14 IST
Kane - cropped
Harry Kane looks on during Tottenham's defeat to West Ham

Mauricio Pochettino has suggested Harry Kane could well be fit to feature in the Champions League final should Tottenham overcome Ajax.

Tottenham's preparations for Tuesday's semi-final first leg were far from ideal, as they went down 1-0 at home to West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday.

Kane - who has been absent since going off injured in the first leg of Spurs' Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City - was missed, with Son Heung-min misfiring while West Ham had Lukasz Fabianski in fine form.

Pochettino, though, offered some hope that his star man could return from his ankle injury in time for a potential appearance at the Wanda Metropolitano, if Tottenham make it that far.

"We'll see. Yesterday we were talking. We will see what happens," Pochettino said when asked if Kane would be fit to return by the end of the season.

"If you said to me he is going to be available for the second leg in Ajax or the last [Premier League] game against Everton, I don't know.

"For sure it is going to be difficult. If we are capable to beat Ajax and be in the final in June 1 then maybe yes. Yesterday we were talking about that, we'll see."

Tottenham's league defeat opened the door for Arsenal and Chelsea to close the gap in the race for a top-four finish, while Manchester United - who face Maurizio Sarri's side on Sunday - also remain in with a chance.
Premier League 2018-19
