×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pochettino proud of 'massive, massive achievement' for Spurs

Omnisport
NEWS
News
41   //    12 Dec 2018, 04:33 IST
pochettino-cropped
Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino believes Tottenham's Champions League progression at the expense of Inter following a 1-1 draw at Barcelona is a "massive, massive achievement" for Spurs.

The Premier League side looked to be heading out of the competition when Mauro Icardi scored in Milan to draw Inter level against PSV as Spurs trailed Barca 1-0.

Spurs needed to at least match Inter's result, and ultimately they succeeded – Lucas Moura netting five minutes from the end to secure a share of the spoils in Camp Nou.

With both matches ending 1-1, Spurs squeezed through to the next round as Group B runners-up, and Pochettino applauded his players and the club's fans.

"The players were fantastic. A massive effort," he told BT Sport. "I am so happy for the fans. A massive, massive achievement for the club.

"I am so happy. We suffered because when we finished the game we did not know the result at Inter.

"It was two very difficult minutes, but in the end of course we were so happy. It's so important for the club.

"I always believed it was possible to win the game. We produced a lot of chances, but after we missed so many we thought maybe it was not our night.

"We fully deserved to go through with Barcelona. We were the best teams in a difficult group."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Pochettino to keep an eye on Inter when Spurs face Barcelona
RELATED STORY
You're going to tell your kids – Pochettino wants Spurs...
RELATED STORY
Pochettino confirms Walker-Peters set to start against...
RELATED STORY
Pochettino: Lloris error, not Messi performance, led to...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Lionel Messi tormented Spurs with...
RELATED STORY
Huddersfield takes priority over Barcelona for Spurs boss...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona could 'steal' Kane, says Pochettino
RELATED STORY
Pochettino: Tottenham must treat Cardiff like Barcelona
RELATED STORY
No one is going to give a present – Pochettino expects to...
RELATED STORY
Pochettino issues rallying call to depleted Spurs
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us