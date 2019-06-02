Pochettino shuts down future talk after Champions League final loss

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino felt the aftermath of Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League final was not the time to discuss his Tottenham future.

Spurs' surprise run to the European showpiece fell at the final hurdle in Madrid, with Divock Origi sealing glory for their Premier League counterparts after Mohamed Salah dispatched a second-minute penalty.

Pochettino was linked with high-profile vacancies at Manchester United and Real Madrid earlier this year and sparked fresh speculation after Spurs' semi-final comeback triumph at Ajax, suggesting a Champions League final might be the perfect end-point to his five years at the helm in north London.

Speaking at the Wanda Metropolitano, the Argentine manager was not in a similar mood to spark headlines this time around.

It just wasn't meant to be. We lose out in the #UCLfinal. pic.twitter.com/32sijhEYjB — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 1, 2019

"I think it is not a moment now to talk too much. You can interpret in a different way," Pochettino told a post-match news conference.

"Some people want to be clever and compare me to different managers and they don't know that we are in a different project, in a different position.

"The people want to be more clever and they want to give an opinion without argument.

"After five years in Tottenham, it was so clear the project and the commitment from our players was amazing – providing for the club, for the first time in our history, the chance to play in a Champions League final.

"Now is a time to stay calm and start to change the mood, change our mind and, for sure, we are going to have time to talk."

Pochettino selected England captain Harry Kane from the start despite the striker not featuring since injuring his ankle during April's quarter-final first leg win against Manchester City.

Whether you were in Madrid, Tottenham or tuning in from around the world, thank you once again for your unbelievable support. pic.twitter.com/NiT4AJeXiC — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 1, 2019

Kane completed 90 minutes but was largely ineffective as Spurs' attacking spearhead, although Pochettino did not reject a decision that saw semi-final hero Lucas Moura start on the bench.

"You create a history or a drama when there wasn't a drama," he said. "It's not about playing with Harry Kane, Lucas Moura or Son – that is not the thing that is important.

"It's a decision and for me, of course, Harry Kane after one month and a half [injured] finished the game fresh. He did not score, like the other players.

"My decision was based on analytics and thinking with all the information. I do not regret my decision."