×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pochettino wants Spurs to spend to match his Premier League ambition

Omnisport
NEWS
News
222   //    08 Jan 2019, 00:54 IST
MauricioPochettino - cropped
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino wants to win the Premier League with Tottenham but thinks his club need to "operate in a different way" in the transfer market.

Spurs are six points shy of Premier League leaders Liverpool after 21 games this term – a superb return that comes after not adding any first-team reinforcements during the close-season transfer window.

Similarly, no significant January additions are expected and Pochettino, who has been touted as a long-term successor to Jose Mourinho at Manchester United, suggests such a thrifty approach must be altered once Tottenham are settled in their new stadium.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday's EFL Cup semi-final first leg against Chelsea at Wembley, he said: "I need to be honest, I want to win the Premier League. The players and Jesus [Perez, assistant manager] want to win the Premier League or Champions League or a trophy.

"But if we want to win titles we need to operate in a different way. At the moment we operate in the same way as we operated five years ago when we [Pochettino and his staff] arrived. Of course, maybe we can win some titles but it’s going to be a tough job because in that situation every club in the last five years was improving a lot.

"The other day I saw a stat about how teams were spending in Europe in the last 10 years and I think we were on the bottom – in England and Europe! Of course, we're doing a fantastic job but if we want to be real contenders we need to operate in a different way in the future. 

"At the moment it's fantastic – so far so good – but we’ll see if it’s enough to challenge and be consistent in the next five years operating in this way, if we're capable to fight with the big sides in the same way that we’ve fought in the last four or five years."

Spurs have been beaten at the semi-final stage of the FA Cup in each of the past two seasons and this month's showdown with Chelsea presents Pochettino's latest chance to add a major honour to a highly-regarded coaching resume.

Advertisement

But the former Espanyol and Southampton boss insists his brief of providing regular Champions League football for the new White Hart Lane remains the priority – one that is more than on track.

He added: "The most important thing that I accept that challenge when [Tottenham chairman] Daniel Levy called me to offer a contract here.

"He was clear, he said: 'Mauricio, you need to prepare and to help the club to arrive to the new stadium. When we finish the new stadium, in the first season at the new stadium, [we need] to have a team that can finish in the top four in the season after.'

"We are in advance, no? That is why sometimes I laugh when the people say we need to win a trophy. Look at the project – we are in advance.

"But we are so ambitious and we have the ambition to win. Of course, I want to win tomorrow. I want to win on Sunday [against Manchester United]. I want to win, yes of course. But we will see if we can do something important."

Pochettino indicated that second-choice goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga is set to start against Chelsea, having done so throughout the EFL Cup so far, but Brazilian forward Lucas Moura will miss out due to a knee injury he sustained during the 7-0 FA Cup win over Tranmere Rovers.

Midfielders Eric Dier and Victor Wanyama remain sidelined due to appendicitis and a knee complaint respectively, although Erik Lamela has shaken off a bout of illness.

Jan Vertonghen and Mousa Dembele are back in training but the Chelsea showdown comes too soon for the Belgium international duo.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
Premier League transfer news: Eden Hazard wants to leave...
RELATED STORY
Pochettino wants Spurs to be humble after Chelsea triumph
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea: Match preview, predicted...
RELATED STORY
Pochettino wants no repeat of Hazard's derogatory...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Manchester United can help...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Hazard to Dortmund opens...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Match Day 13 Round-up
RELATED STORY
Dortmund star shuts door to United because of Mourinho,...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Toni Kroos almost joined...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Manchester United plot €200...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 22
12 Jan WES ARS 06:00 PM West Ham vs Arsenal
12 Jan BRI LIV 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool
12 Jan BUR FUL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Fulham
12 Jan CAR HUD 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town
12 Jan CRY WAT 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Watford
12 Jan LEI SOU 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Southampton
12 Jan CHE NEW 11:00 PM Chelsea vs Newcastle
13 Jan EVE AFC 07:45 PM Everton vs AFC Bournemouth
13 Jan TOT MAN 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Manchester United
15 Jan MAN WOL 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
AFC Asian Cup 2019
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us