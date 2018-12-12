×
Podcast: sports worth watching on TV; the Copa Libertadores

Associated Press
NEWS
News
10   //    12 Dec 2018, 00:52 IST
AP Image

PodcastOne Sports Now hosts Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg debate what sports to watch and how to count real fans, then tell the cautionary tale of a game that became too popular and partisan for its own good.

That game — the Copa Libertadores, arguably South America's prestigious soccer championship — had to flee Argentina for Spain after fan violence two weeks ago back in Buenos Aires.

Tales Azzoni, AP's Madrid-based soccer writer, recaps the game and the atmosphere around it, but notes no other city considered for the match — Paris and Doha — could offer Argentine fans a familiar blend of tradition, culture and language.

"So it turned out to be a good solution," Azzoni said, "to what could have been a lot worse."

