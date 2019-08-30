Pogba will stay at Manchester United – Evra

Patrice Evra said Paul Pogba will stay at Manchester United, though he does not know how long the reported Real Madrid target will remain with the Premier League giants.

Pogba has been linked with a move away from United as Madrid and former club Juventus reportedly circle the French World Cup winner.

Madrid are keen to bring Pogba to the Santiago Bernabeu before the European transfer window shuts on September 2, though United are believed to want close to the world-record €222million fee Paris Saint-Germain paid Barcelona for Neymar in 2017.

Earlier this month, Evra claimed Pogba does not feel loved in Manchester, though the former Red Devils left-back advised his countryman to stay at United.

"Paul is focused, Paul is in Manchester and he will stay in Manchester," said Evra, who won five Premier League titles and the Champions League among other honours at Old Trafford.

"There have been discussions, but it's good for the club and it's good for him [that he stays]. Now we have to concentrate, we'll see over the years if he stays, but now it would be difficult for him to leave Manchester.

"Leaving at the end of the transfer window when the season has already started, no. I hope he will have a great season with Manchester.

"I'm not divided. Paul, he's my brother, so he's the best for me. If he's not happy in Manchester, I'll tell Paul to leave. If he's happy in Manchester, I'll tell him to stay. But to tell you the truth, I would advise him to stay."

Pogba and United have experienced a mixed start to the season, with a win, draw and loss from their opening three Premier League matches.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United routed Chelsea 4-0 in their opening before drawing at Wolves and losing to Crystal Palace last week.

United, who will be without injured pair Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial, are away to Southampton on Saturday.