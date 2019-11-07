Politano set to miss a month with ankle injury

Matteo Politano suffered an ankle injury against Borussia Dortmund

Inter are set to be without Matteo Politano for around a month after the Serie A club confirmed the winger sustained a sprained ankle.

Politano suffered the injury after coming on as a substitute in Inter's 3-2 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Inter have now confirmed the extent of the issue, with reports suggesting he will be out of action until December.

"The results showed a sprain to his left ankle. The joint will be immobilised for the first stage of treatment and Politano's condition will be monitored and evaluated over the coming weeks," an Inter statement read.

Politano enjoyed a fruitful first campaign at Inter last season but has started only twice in Serie A under Antonio Conte.

He is now likely to miss Inter's matches against Hellas Verona, Torino and SPAL in Serie A, as well as the Nerazzurri's Champions League meeting with Slavia Prague.

Politano will also be unavailable for selection by Italy for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers, though he has not been picked by Roberto Mancini since March.