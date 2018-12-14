Premier League urges fans to report racism at games

LONDON (AP) — The Premier League has urged fans in England to report racism at games after a series of incidents this month.

The league says in a message on its Twitter account that support for a team should "never include excessive aggression or discrimination toward the opposition."

It asks fans to report "unacceptable behavior" to stadium staff or the Kick It Out anti-discrimination group.

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling was racially abused by Chelsea fans in front-row seats last weekend. Chelsea banned four men under investigation, and late Thursday condemned anti-Semitic chanting by fans at a Europa League game in Hungary against Vidi.

A Tottenham fan was arrested after a banana skin was thrown toward Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as he celebrated a goal.