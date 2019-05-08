×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Prince William, Beckham & Sterling reveal England squad

Omnisport
NEWS
News
37   //    08 May 2019, 19:36 IST
sterling-cropped
England star Raheem Sterling

England turned to some famous friends for help announcing their Women's World Cup squad on Wednesday.

Phil Neville's side are heading to France for the tournament next month and released their 23-woman group this week, choosing to mix up the usual squad reveal.

The men's team had children announce the squad for last year's World Cup, but this time some of the biggest names in British culture were involved, including Prince William, David Beckham and James Corden.

Prince William got the announcement under way by welcoming captain Steph Houghton to Neville's selection in the first of several video messages.

Television host Corden and former Harry Potter actress Emma Watson were among the next to get involvement, the former unveiling Ellen White before the latter brought in Demi Stokes.

A series of England greats also weighed in, with Beckham, who addressed Nikita Parris, and Alan Shearer, speaking for Lucy Staniforth, joined by former World Cup stars Kelly Smith, Rachel Yankey and Alex Scott.

Jordan Pickford and Raheem Sterling were key in England's return to the semi-finals at last year's World Cup and they contributed, too.

Music artists Olly Murs and Ellie Goulding, athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson and a host of media figures were among the remaining number.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Sterling pays tribute to deceased player after England goal
RELATED STORY
Sterling the symbol and superstar of Southgate's England
RELATED STORY
Sterling has qualities to be England captain - Southgate
RELATED STORY
Browns' Mayfield defends Odell Beckham Jr
RELATED STORY
Euro 2020 Qualifiers: England squad list and predicted line-up
RELATED STORY
Sterling has come full circle for England – Southgate
RELATED STORY
Raheem Sterling named Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year
RELATED STORY
England 5-0 Czech Republic - Euro 2020 qualifier review
RELATED STORY
Montenegro 1-5 England - Euro 2020 Group A review
RELATED STORY
Raheem Sterling: From zero to hero
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us