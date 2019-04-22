×
PSG in Notre Dame jersey tribute against Monaco

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16   //    22 Apr 2019, 01:32 IST
mbappe-cropped
PSG star Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain paid tribute to Notre Dame by wearing a special jersey in their Ligue 1 clash with Monaco following Monday's fire.

The 850-year-old masterpiece sustained extensive damage after a blaze, believed to be accidental, was discovered towards the centre of the structure where renovation work was being carried out.

The roof was largely destroyed and the spire collapsed before firefighters brought the incident under control some 15 hours later.

PSG – who were confirmed as league champions earlier on Sunday following Lille's 0-0 draw with Toulouse – pledged to help fundraise any restoration efforts, also vowing to support the emergency services.

For the visit of Monaco, PSG's jerseys had "Notre-Dame" on the back instead of the players' names, while an image of the cathedral was placed on the front instead of their usual sponsor.

It was later announced 1,000 of the jerseys are to be sold for €100 to aid the fundraising.

The club also paid tribute before the game to those involved in putting out the fire, with a social media video thanking them for their efforts.

