×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Quagliarella scores again as Sampdoria wins 5-3 at Sassuolo

Associated Press
NEWS
News
16 Mar 2019, 22:19 IST
AP Image

MILAN (AP) — Fabio Quagliarella celebrated his first Italy call-up in four years with yet another goal to help Sampdoria win 5-3 at Sassuolo in a Serie A game on Saturday.

It was Quagliarella's 21st league goal of the season, extending his personal record. The 36-year-old remained atop the scoring list with two more goals than Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo and Milan's Krzysztof Piatek.

Quagliarella was named in Italy's squad on Friday for upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Finland and Liechtenstein.

Quagliarella was last named in a squad in 2015, and his last appearance in an Azzurri shirt was in 2010.

At Sassuolo, he set up the opener for teammate Gregoire Defrel in the 15th minute and got on the scoresheet himself in the 36th with a right-footed shot from just outside the area.

Jeremie Boga pulled one back for Sassuolo two minutes later but Karol Linetty immediately restored Samp's two-goal advantage with help from Quagliarella in the buildup.

Quagliarella also set up Samp's fourth, a volley from Denis Praet seconds after halftime, and Manolo Gabbiadini scored the fifth. Alfred Duncan and Khouma Babacar also scored for Sassuolo.

Champions League-chasing Roma plays its second match under interim coach Claudio Ranieri when it visits Spal later, shortly before Torino's match against Bologna.

Associated Press
NEWS
Quagliarella called up by Italy as Balotelli misses out
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo, Krzysztof Piatek lose Serie A top scorer tag to Sampdoria striker
RELATED STORY
Giampaolo compares Quagliarella to Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Quagliarella should be protected by UNESCO, jokes Sampdoria coach
RELATED STORY
Italy recall Quagliarella over eight years since previous cap
RELATED STORY
Top Contenders for the Serie A Golden Boot: March 2019
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo scores twice as VAR helps Juventus to 2-1 win
RELATED STORY
Inter beats Spal 2-0 to stay close to Milan ahead of derby
RELATED STORY
After stalking case, Quagliarella making up for lost time
RELATED STORY
Serie A 2018/19: 3 reasons why Ronaldo should fear Quagliarella in the race to finish top-scorer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us