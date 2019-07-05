×
Rafinha: I hope Neymar returns to Barcelona

Omnisport
NEWS
News
35   //    05 Jul 2019, 07:20 IST
Barcelona - Cropped
Neymar, Rafinha and Lionel Messi celebrate a Barcelona goal in 2015

Rafinha hopes Neymar returns to Barcelona to reestablish the "pure magic" of his combination with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Neymar, 27, is heavily linked with a return to Camp Nou, two years after his €222million move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Rafinha would welcome the Brazil international, who scored 105 goals during his four seasons at Barca, combining with Messi and Suarez during three of those, back to the club.

"I hope Neymar comes back. He is a great player that would be really good for Barcelona," the midfielder said on Thursday, via Spanish media.

"I have never seen anything like the Messi-Ney-Suarez trident, pure magic. And I hope [Antoine] Griezmann comes, too."

With Griezmann and Neymar potentially arriving, several players – including Rafinha – are linked with moves away from Camp Nou.

Rafinha, who is contracted at Barca until 2020, is a reported target for Valencia, but the 26-year-old wants to stay with the LaLiga champions.

"I see myself in Barcelona next season and I will fight to continue," he said.

"I want to play football and Barcelona is my home, I have a contract with the club and I have a lot of confidence."

Barcelona
