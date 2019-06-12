Raiola's worldwide ban on hold as CAS confirms agent's appeal

Mino Raiola with his client Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Football agent Mino Raiola's worldwide ban has been temporarily stayed until the outcome of the "urgent" appeal lodged on Wednesday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has confirmed.

Raiola, who represents the likes of Paul Pogba, Matthijs de Ligt and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, was given a three-month suspension by the Italian Football Association (FIGC) in May, although it did not provide any specific reasoning.

FIFA then moved to extend the suspension to a global scale shortly after, but CAS has confirmed the agent has lodged an appeal and the worldwide ban has been subsequently put on hold until a final decision is reached next month.

The ban imposed by the FIGC is not impacted, however.

A CAS statement read: "The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has registered an urgent appeal filed by the football intermediary, Carmine 'Mino' Raiola, against the decision taken by the FIFA Appeal Committee on May 28, 2019 (the challenged decision) which confirmed a previous decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee.

"In such decision, a three-month period of suspension from performing the role of sports agent in Italy which was imposed on Mino Raiola by the Intermediaries Committee of the Federazione Italiana Giuoco Calcio (FIGC) was extended by FIFA to become a worldwide ban.

"Prior to the filing of his appeal, Mino Raiola also filed an urgent application to stay the execution of the challenged decision.

"On June 7, 2019, the president of the CAS Appeals Arbitration Division upheld the application. Accordingly, the worldwide extension of the suspension of Mino Raiola is stayed pending the outcome of the CAS proceedings.

"However, the suspension imposed by the FIGC in Italy is not affected by the CAS decision.

"Further to the parties' agreement, CAS will conduct an expedited procedure with a shortened procedural calendar in order to allow for a final decision to be rendered at the beginning of July 2019."