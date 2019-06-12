×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Raiola's worldwide ban on hold as CAS confirms agent's appeal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
76   //    12 Jun 2019, 22:56 IST
raiola-cropped
Mino Raiola with his client Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Football agent Mino Raiola's worldwide ban has been temporarily stayed until the outcome of the "urgent" appeal lodged on Wednesday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has confirmed.

Raiola, who represents the likes of Paul Pogba, Matthijs de Ligt and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, was given a three-month suspension by the Italian Football Association (FIGC) in May, although it did not provide any specific reasoning.

FIFA then moved to extend the suspension to a global scale shortly after, but CAS has confirmed the agent has lodged an appeal and the worldwide ban has been subsequently put on hold until a final decision is reached next month.

The ban imposed by the FIGC is not impacted, however.

A CAS statement read: "The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has registered an urgent appeal filed by the football intermediary, Carmine 'Mino' Raiola, against the decision taken by the FIFA Appeal Committee on May 28, 2019 (the challenged decision) which confirmed a previous decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee.

"In such decision, a three-month period of suspension from performing the role of sports agent in Italy which was imposed on Mino Raiola by the Intermediaries Committee of the Federazione Italiana Giuoco Calcio (FIGC) was extended by FIFA to become a worldwide ban.

"Prior to the filing of his appeal, Mino Raiola also filed an urgent application to stay the execution of the challenged decision.

"On June 7, 2019, the president of the CAS Appeals Arbitration Division upheld the application. Accordingly, the worldwide extension of the suspension of Mino Raiola is stayed pending the outcome of the CAS proceedings.

"However, the suspension imposed by the FIGC in Italy is not affected by the CAS decision.

"Further to the parties' agreement, CAS will conduct an expedited procedure with a shortened procedural calendar in order to allow for a final decision to be rendered at the beginning of July 2019."

Advertisement
Chelsea lodge appeal against transfer ban with CAS
RELATED STORY
Chelsea to appeal transfer ban to CAS
RELATED STORY
FIFA to hear Chelsea's transfer ban appeal on April 11
RELATED STORY
What the transfer ban means for Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Chelsea lose appeal on FIFA's ban for two transfer windows
RELATED STORY
Man City take UEFA case to CAS
RELATED STORY
FIFA denies request from Chelsea to freeze transfer ban
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: PSG appeal against reopened FFP case upheld by CAS
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Raiola ban extended to 'worldwide effect' by FIFA
RELATED STORY
Chelsea transfer ban appeal hearing set for April
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Copa America 2019
15 Jun BRA BOL 06:00 AM Brazil vs Bolivia
International Friendlies 2019
FT GUY HAI
1 - 3
 Guyana vs Haiti
PP GAM ZAM Gambia vs Zambia
FT MOR GAM
0 - 1
 Morocco vs Gambia
Tomorrow EGY TAN 12:30 AM Egypt vs Tanzania
Tomorrow CAM MAL 11:30 PM Cameroon vs Mali
15 Jun IND VAN 05:00 PM Indonesia vs Vanuatu
15 Jun GHA SOU 09:00 PM Ghana vs South Africa
15 Jun KEN CON 09:30 PM Kenya vs Congo DR
15 Jun COT UGA 11:00 PM Côte d'Ivoire vs Uganda
select leagues:
Featured
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
African Cup of Nations 2019
Copa America 2019
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us