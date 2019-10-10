×
Rams' Gurley misses practice with thigh injury, listed as day-to-day

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    10 Oct 2019, 08:32 IST
Todd-Gurley-100919-usnews-Getty-FTR
Todd Gurley

Los Angeles Rams star Todd Gurley is listed as day-to-day after missing practice due to a left thigh contusion.

The Rams announced the news on Wednesday, ahead of Sunday's NFL showdown with the high-flying San Francisco 49ers.

Los Angeles – who are looking to avoid a third consecutive defeat – would be without running back Gurley for the visit of the 49ers.

"It kind of caught us all off guard," Rams head coach Sean McVay said.

"He's so tough and he plays through so many different things."

Gurley suffered the injury in the Rams' 30-29 loss to the Seahawks in Week 5 after rushing for 51 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.

McVay said it is "hard to say" if Gurley will be ready for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

"He'd be better in tune to say exactly how he feels," McVay said. "But there's still so much time and guys turn over, different things like that.

"So even though we did play on a Thursday, we want to be smart with him and I think he's earned the right to, 'Let's get through this week, then let's see and then we'll be able to make a better decision.' "

If Gurley is unable to play, expect Malcolm Brown and rookie Darrell Henderson to carry the load at running back for the Rams.

Gurley has rushed for 270 yards and five touchdowns on 64 carries five games into the season.

