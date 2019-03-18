×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Rashford: Aguero is Premier League's most complete striker

Omnisport
NEWS
News
52   //    18 Mar 2019, 22:33 IST
Sergio Aguero - cropped
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero

Marcus Rashford has revealed his admiration for Sergio Aguero and named the Manchester City star the Premier League's most complete striker.

Argentina international Aguero wrote one of the most famous chapters in the two clubs' storied rivalry when he scored the goal that snatched the title from Manchester United in 2011-12.

But United and England forward Rashford is a firm fan of the 30-year-old's ability to deliver in all conditions.

Aguero has netted 18 times in the top flight this term and is the most prolific player in City's history.

"I think probably the most all-round centre-forward is Sergio Aguero," Rashford said in an interview with GQ.

"Even on an off day, he can score you three or four goals. That, for me, is one trait of a centre-forward that I would take all day long.

"When you're not having a good game, but you're still scoring goals – that is a skill on its own."

And Aguero is not the only striker from a top-four competitor Rashford enjoys watching.

Advertisement

"Also Harry Kane, his positioning, his movement – very clever player," he added. "I like [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang as well."

Rashford scored his 12th goal of the campaign on Saturday but could not prevent United from crashing out of the FA Cup in a 2-1 loss to Wolves.

The 21-year-old is now preparing for England's opening Euro 2020 qualifying fixtures against Czech Republic and Montenegro, with the first to be played at Wembley on March 22.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester City Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
The Rashford vs Jesus debate - Who is the best young striker in Manchester?
RELATED STORY
Top 4 strikers in the Premier League at the moment
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why English Premier League is the most Elite Football League?
RELATED STORY
Aguero: Man Utd beating PSG a Champions League warning for City
RELATED STORY
Why is the Premier League better than other top European leagues?
RELATED STORY
Sergio Aguero: Player Profile - Manchester City 2019
RELATED STORY
2018 - Best player of the year for each Premier League top six club
RELATED STORY
5 closest title races in Premier League history 
RELATED STORY
5 early contenders for Premier League Young Player Of The Year
RELATED STORY
4 best Argentine players to have played in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us