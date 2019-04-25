×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Rashford: We did not play like Manchester United

Omnisport
NEWS
News
79   //    25 Apr 2019, 03:30 IST
Marcus Rashford
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford criticised Manchester United's work-rate and mentality after a derby defeat at home to Manchester City left Pep Guardiola's side with one hand on the Premier League trophy.

Bernardo Silva opened the scoring at Old Trafford on Wednesday and victory for the visitors was secured when a Leroy Sane drive went straight through United's out-of-form goalkeeper David de Gea.

United, who have lost seven of their past nine games in all competitions, had little response with Rashford fronting up in a strong response to another sub-par display that followed Sunday's thrashing at Everton.

"It was quite clear who the better team was," Rashford said to Sky Sports.

"We didn't play like Man United and the last few weeks it hasn't felt like Man United. It's not right. The bare minimum should be to work hard and give your all for the supporters and the badge. 

"It's been a tough road to get to where we are, we weren't expected to get to this position. But to not be putting in the performances from the beginning of January is disappointing.

"We need the mentality and willingness of running for your team."

United now have lost their last three Premier League derby matches at home to City, with Rashford refusing to make excuses.

Advertisement

"Forget the league and top four, you don't lose this game. It's that simple as a Manchester United fan," Rashford added.

"We never call each other out but we have to be real with each other. It's a matter of trying to improve each other.

"It's more getting back used to doing it on the pitch. They [the supporters] know we can do it.

"Forget the top four and the Champions League. We have to get to the bottom of it and start playing like Manchester United, for ourselves."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester United
Advertisement
Manchester Derby: How Manchester United should lineup against Manchester City
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why even a Manchester United fan can like the current Manchester City side
RELATED STORY
The Rashford vs Jesus debate - Who is the best young striker in Manchester?
RELATED STORY
Alexander-Arnold happy to support United in Manchester derby
RELATED STORY
Manchester United v Manchester City Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups, Manchester United and Manchester City Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
EPL: Manchester Derby - Combined United-City XI this season
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 5 things Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must do to get the team back to winning ways
RELATED STORY
We cannot influence Manchester derby, neither can United – Klopp trolls Solskjaer's men
RELATED STORY
United v City: Solskjaer out to correct Manchester derby record
RELATED STORY
Pogba blasts Manchester United for 'disrespectful' performance in Everton humbling
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us