Real Madrid draw leaves Courtois with 'bad taste'

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News Published Dec 23, 2019

Dec 23, 2019 IST SHARE

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said Sunday's goalless LaLiga draw with Athletic Bilbao left a "bad taste".

Madrid hit the woodwork three times at the Santiago Bernabeu as Los Blancos ended the round two points adrift of leaders and defending champions Barcelona.

It was another toothless display as Madrid failed to score in back-to-back LaLiga games – Toni Kroos and Nacho hitting the crossbar either side of half-time before substitute Luka Jovic was denied by the base of the post with four minutes remaining.

Reflecting on the result, Courtois said: "It leaves us with a bad taste because we had two very intense matches [before playing Athletic].

"We struggled to get into the game at the start and then we didn't have luck on our side. We hit the woodwork three times and then the goalkeeper [Unai Simon] also deserves credit.

"Athletic try to frustrate you and the referee followed their game. They are two points lost, but we have to keep going."

"We have ended 2019 well in LaLiga," Courtois added. "At home we've dropped some points against some teams, and you come away disappointed, but overall we only lost one game and now we have to keep going.

"The team are doing well, playing well, and creating chances. It is just a shame that in the last three games we could not get the goals we needed. Karim [Benzema] is doing so well for us, he has been involved in so many goals this season."