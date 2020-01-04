Reunion's Saint-Pierroise cause Coupe de France shock at Ligue 2 Niort

Reunion-based amateur side Saint-Pierroise pulled off a huge shock in the Coupe de France round of 64 by beating Ligue 2 club Niort on Saturday.

After a 9,000-kilometre journey from the island off the coast of Madagascar to western France, Saint-Pierroise secured a surprise 2-1 win at Stade Rene Gaillard.

The victory made Saint-Pierroise only the second overseas team to reach the last 32 of the competition and the first since Le Geldar of French Guiana in 1989.

Gerard Hubert's header put the visitors in front in the 59th minute but an own goal from Mamy Randrianarisoa four minutes later restored parity.

However, Ryan Ponti struck for the Reunion Premier League champions in the 76th minute and they held on to break new ground in the competition.