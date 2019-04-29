×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Reus to miss two games after Revierderby red card

Omnisport
NEWS
News
26   //    29 Apr 2019, 20:44 IST
ReusWolf - cropped
Marco Reus and Marius Wolf appeal to the referee

Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus has been handed a two-game suspension following his red card against Schalke, while team-mate Marius Wolf will miss three matches for his dismissal in the same fixture.

Reus was sent off for a lunge on Suat Serdar after an hour of Dortmund's home Revierderby defeat to Schalke, before Wolf saw red for a challenge on the same visiting player five minutes later.

However, the DFB has ruled that Reus should get a lighter punishment than Wolf due to the intent of his attempted tackle.

DFB sports court chairman Hans Lorenz said: "These similar cases differ in that Marco Reus wanted to play the ball, whereas Marius Wolf did not [try to] play [the] ball. [Wolf] had no chance to reach the ball with his tackling."

The two-match ban means Reus will be available to return to action before the end of the Bundesliga season, missing fixtures against Werder Bremen and Fortuna Dusseldorf but free to feature at former club Borussia Monchengladbach, where Wolf will still be absent.

Saturday's 4-2 reverse saw Dortmund miss the opportunity to put pressure on league leaders Bayern Munich, although the champions' subsequent draw at Nurnberg left them just two points clear.

Reus apologised to his team-mates for leaving Dortmund a man short against Schalke, acknowledging that his incident was a "clear red card".

Meanwhile, Dortmund coach Lucien Favre raged that the interpretation of the handball rule is becoming "ridiculous" after a VAR review saw Julian Weigl concede a penalty earlier in the match.

Tags:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Advertisement
Dortmund captain Reus sorry for Revierderby red
RELATED STORY
Dortmund boss Favre rages at VAR 'scandal' in Revierderby 'disgrace'
RELATED STORY
Bartra slams Schalke's Dortmund bomber banner
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga| Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke: Match prediction, Who will win the match?
RELATED STORY
Reus out of Dortmund v Hoffenheim as Favre is laid low
RELATED STORY
Dortmund's Reus unlikely to play against Tottenham
RELATED STORY
Reus rages at 'catastrophic' Dortmund
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund: Neuer, Muller miss out on Der Klassiker combined XI
RELATED STORY
Reus and Piszczek still out for Borussia Dortmund
RELATED STORY
Reus back in Dortmund training
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us