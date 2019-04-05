×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Rio governor puts sports clubs in charge of Maracana

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    05 Apr 2019, 22:16 IST
AP Image

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Rio de Janeiro sports clubs Flamengo and Fluminense will manage the historic Maracana stadium for the next six months.

Gov. Wilson Witzel said Friday during his visit to Boston that the deal with the two clubs, which play soccer at the 78,000-seat stadium, could be extended for another six months.

Rio's state government took back control of the stadium in March and broke the contract with its private administrators of Consorcio Maracana, led by conglomerate Odebrecht.

Witzel said the group owes the state around $10 million, dating to March 2017.

The governor said a new public-private partnership will be made to decide who will operate the Maracana for 35 years.

The Maracana, which hosted two World Cup finals, will host this year's Copa America final on July 7.

Associated Press
NEWS
Rio government takes back control of Maracana stadium
RELATED STORY
Ronaldinho honored at Rio's Maracana hall of fame
RELATED STORY
5 most surprising clubs in Europe this season
RELATED STORY
Uruguayan Football Fans detained in Brazil
RELATED STORY
WBD Sports looking for players in India
RELATED STORY
Arsenal news: Former Gunner disappointed in the treatment of Arsene Wenger
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Highest Paid Footballers in the World
RELATED STORY
4 clubs who could still win a treble this season
RELATED STORY
Top 5 ISL and I-League coaches who are expected to leave next season
RELATED STORY
Can Ole Gunnar Solskjaer be Manchester United’s version of Zidane?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us