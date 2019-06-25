×
Robertson: I did not tell Tierney to quit Celtic

Omnisport
NEWS
News
85   //    25 Jun 2019, 01:14 IST
kieran-tierney-cropped
Celtic defender Kieran Tierney

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson has dismissed claims he urged Scotland team-mate Kieran Tierney to quit Celtic for the sake of his career.

Bhoys left-back Tierney has reportedly already been the subject of one failed £15million bid from Arsenal after helping Celtic complete an historic triple treble last season.

Transfer consultant Ian McGarry claimed Tierney's chat with Scotland colleague Robertson has convinced the 22-year-old he should pursue a move south of the border. 

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast, he said: "The second thing that has changed for Kieran Tierney is speaking to his international team-mate Andy Robertson.

 

"Having won the Champions League at the end of last season, he's told Tierney 'look, don't default your career for the sake of staying at the club you support'."

But Scotland skipper Robertson took to social media on Monday to distance himself from McGarry's suggestion, quote tweeting an article about the subject with the post "lot of rubbish". 

Celtic are reluctant to lose Tierney and the player still has four years remaining on his existing deal with the Scottish giants.

Arsenal, though, are unlikely to be deterred as boss Unai Emery looks to rebuild his squad for next season after missing out on the Champions League.

Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal Liverpool Football
Contact Us