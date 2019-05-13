×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Rodgers excited by Foxes future as 'fantastic talents' emerge

Omnisport
NEWS
News
18   //    13 May 2019, 01:54 IST
Brendan Rodgers - cropped
Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers lauded Leicester City's "top-class" young talents after taking more points off big-six opposition on Sunday en route to a ninth-place finish in the Premier League.

The Foxes, 3-0 winners over Arsenal in their previous home outing, held Europa League finalists Chelsea to a 0-0 draw on the final day of the season.

It left Rodgers with 17 points gained from a possible 30 since arriving from Celtic and the former Liverpool manager expects further growth next term.

James Maddison, Ben Chilwell and Hamza Choudhury are among a promising group of exciting prospects to have enhanced their reputations at an expectant King Power Stadium.

"The players have been absolutely brilliant," Rodgers said in quotes reported by his club's website.

"These three months have been invaluable for me to assess the players and I am really encouraged going into next season.

"I think the players have been developing and developing right the way through the season so far.

"In my period now with them there's so much to be encouraged about.

Advertisement

"We've got some fantastic talents, top-class players and we're looking to increase their level of the quality in our game. I'm very enthused about that.

"If we're able to have a good pre-season we can hopefully start [next] season very strong."

Gonzalo Higuain squandered the best of the chances for either side on, but Leicester were largely comfortable in securing a seventh draw to go with their 15 victories and 16 defeats.

"We were obviously playing against top-class players that can create opportunities and they had one early on which we got away with, but we also had chances of our own," said Rodgers.

"I thought for an end-of-season game it was a good, attacking game."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19
Advertisement
Rodgers excited by Leicester potential despite late loss
RELATED STORY
Guardiola deeply impressed by Rodgers' rampant Foxes
RELATED STORY
Leicester players excited to work with Rodgers - Maguire
RELATED STORY
Rodgers warns Manchester City: We can beat any team
RELATED STORY
Gerrard not surprised by Rodgers' Leicester talks
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Brendan Rodgers needs to answer his critics at Leicester City
RELATED STORY
Iheanacho should score – Rodgers rues ex-City striker's miss
RELATED STORY
Rodgers' move 'stinks' for Celtic, rants Sutton
RELATED STORY
Leicester City vs Chelsea Preview: Premier League Match Preview, Predicted line-ups and more
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Leicester confirm Rodgers appointment
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us