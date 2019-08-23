Rodri can play in same Spain midfield as Busquets – Moreno

Rodri in action for Spain

Rodri could partner Sergio Busquets in a two-man midfield for Spain because of his "incredibly quality", according to national team boss Robert Moreno.

Manchester City's club-record signing has adjusted well since moving to the Etihad Stadium, starting the club's opening two Premier League matches.

The 23-year-old honed his playmaking abilities at LaLiga sides Villarreal and Atletico Madrid, with Rodri now considered a potential long-term national team successor to 31-year-old Barcelona mainstay Busquets.

Although they perform similar roles at club level, Spain boss Moreno thinks the deep-lying pair could work in the same side.

"Of course, if there is a match in which we consider that the opponent is good in the air, or that we need more physical players we will try, without losing our identity, to include the players that can improve us in that department," Moreno told El Pais.

"I think we now have players that have many characteristics.

"Rodri has incredible quality, but Fabian [Ruiz] too.

“It’s good for me to play minutes, is not easy to get into a team with the dynamic City have ­– overwhelming, always wanting to attack.



"I’m trying to settle well, I still have a lot to learn, but I’m happy because Pep’s showing me a lot of confidence."



Rodrigo

#mancity pic.twitter.com/xFFqb6FLlK — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 20, 2019

"We have Koke and Saul [Niguez], who were not part of the squad last time, but who can give us that touch football and also that aggressiveness they have with [Diego Simeone]. We also like to have that.

"Simeone's style, while not being the football that I propose, I love it."

Spain return to Euro 2020 qualifying action next month with games against Romania and Faroe Islands.

Moreno took charge on a permanent basis in June after Luis Enrique stepped down for family reasons.