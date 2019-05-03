×
Romero to join Juventus, says Genoa president

Omnisport
NEWS
News
3   //    03 May 2019, 16:06 IST
CristianRomero - cropped
Genoa defender Cristian Romero

Genoa president Enrico Preziosi has confirmed Juventus are set to sign defender Cristian Romero.

Romero has repeatedly been linked with the Serie A champions in recent months, with reports suggesting he will join for a €30million fee.

The Argentina youth international only moved to Italy at the start of the season but has impressed in 24 league appearances for Genoa in 2018-19.

And it now appears he will make the switch to Juve at the end of the campaign, following striker Krzysztof Piatek - who joined AC Milan in the previous transfer window - out of the club.

"You all know that there is a negotiation in progress - [Romero] will go to Juventus," Preziosi told Primocanale.

"The sale of Piatek and that of Romero will definitely put the club's accounts in order. The sale of Piatek, from a corporate point of view, was a very good move.

"Genoa's finances are very healthy. We will have no debt to the treasury within this year."

Piatek left Genoa for Milan in a reported €35m move in January, having netted 13 Serie A goals since the start of the season. He has scored eight since joining the Rossoneri.

