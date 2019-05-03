Romero to join Juventus, says Genoa president

Genoa defender Cristian Romero

Genoa president Enrico Preziosi has confirmed Juventus are set to sign defender Cristian Romero.

Romero has repeatedly been linked with the Serie A champions in recent months, with reports suggesting he will join for a €30million fee.

The Argentina youth international only moved to Italy at the start of the season but has impressed in 24 league appearances for Genoa in 2018-19.

And it now appears he will make the switch to Juve at the end of the campaign, following striker Krzysztof Piatek - who joined AC Milan in the previous transfer window - out of the club.

"You all know that there is a negotiation in progress - [Romero] will go to Juventus," Preziosi told Primocanale.

Allegri: "At the end of the season I will have to sit down with the President so that we can plan for the future with a clear picture. Every year Juve must be competitive and challenge for everything. I have the right motivation to continue here."#JuveToro #ForzaJuve — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) May 2, 2019

"The sale of Piatek and that of Romero will definitely put the club's accounts in order. The sale of Piatek, from a corporate point of view, was a very good move.

"Genoa's finances are very healthy. We will have no debt to the treasury within this year."

Piatek left Genoa for Milan in a reported €35m move in January, having netted 13 Serie A goals since the start of the season. He has scored eight since joining the Rossoneri.