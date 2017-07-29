Ronaldinho urges Neymar to 'follow his heart'

Ronaldinho is the latest to offer advice to Neymar amid talk of the Barcelona star's world-record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

by Omnisport News 29 Jul 2017, 15:37 IST

Barcelona forward Neymar

Former Barcelona star Ronaldinho has encouraged Neymar to "follow his heart" amid speculation over a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The latest reports in France suggest the Brazil star could finalise a move to the Ligue 1 side as early as Monday of next week after agreeing terms over a world-record €222million transfer.

Barca players including captain Andres Iniesta, striker Luis Suarez and defender Gerard Pique have publicly urged Neymar to stay at Camp Nou, but the 25-year-old's future became further clouded in doubt following a training-ground bust-up with Nelson Semedo on Friday.

Ronaldinho left PSG to join Barca in 2003 and went on to win two LaLiga titles and the Champions League, among a host of individual honours, during a superb five-year spell in Spain.

And the 2002 World Cup-winner has advised his compatriot to follow his instincts when it comes to his own career.

"I can only tell him to follow his heart and be happy, to do things that his heart tells him," Ronaldinho told a media conference.

Neymar is said to be interested in the move to PSG after growing unsettled in Catalonia and eager to escape the shadow of illustrious team-mate Lionel Messi.

Messi and Suarez are reported to have spoken directly to the player to persuade him to stay but Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu admitted this week that Neymar's future would be out of the club's hands if his buy-out clause were met.