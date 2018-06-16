Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Ronaldo becomes World Cup's oldest hat-trick hero

World Cup records tumbled as Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brilliant hat-trick against Spain.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 16 Jun 2018, 02:42 IST
810
Cristiano Ronaldo
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo became the oldest hat-trick scorer in World Cup history with a stunning individual performance against Spain.

Portugal's captain scored with all three of his country's shots on target in a thrilling 3-3 Group B opener in Sochi on Friday.

In opening the scoring from the penalty spot in the fourth minute, Ronaldo became the first player to net in eight straight international tournaments.

David de Gea's mistake gave Ronaldo his second of the game before the break and, although Diego Costa's brace and Nacho Fernandez's wondergoal put the 2010 champions in front, the Real Madrid star had the final say.

After winning a free-kick on the edge of the area, Ronaldo bent in a 20-yard stunner that left De Gea motionless, writing yet more chapters in his personal history book.

Ronaldo, 33, also became the first player to score a World Cup treble against Spain, while drawing level with Ferenc Puskas of Hungary on 84 international goals - only Iran icon Ali Daei has more.

