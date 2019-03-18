×
Ronaldo charged by UEFA for gesture mocking Simeone

Associated Press
NEWS
News
141   //    18 Mar 2019, 16:54 IST
AP Image

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has charged Cristiano Ronaldo for a provocative gesture mocking Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone after Juventus eliminated the Spanish club from the Champions League.

UEFA says its disciplinary panel will judge the charge of "improper conduct" on Thursday.

Simeone was fined 20,000 euros ($22,700) by UEFA for making an obscene gesture after Atletico took the lead in a 2-0 win over Juventus in the first leg. Ronaldo's hat trick in the 3-0 win in the return leg in Turin last week sent Juventus to the quarterfinals.

Ronaldo celebrated at the final whistle by mimicking Simeone's gesture.

When Ronaldo played for Real Madrid, he twice won Champions League finals against Atletico.

Associated Press
NEWS
