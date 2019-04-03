×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ronaldo hails Zidane's man-management skills

Omnisport
NEWS
News
30   //    03 Apr 2019, 09:50 IST
ZidaneRonaldo - Cropped
Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo praised Zinedine Zidane's man-management skills after the Frenchman's return to Real Madrid.

Zidane surprisingly left the LaLiga giants after winning a third straight Champions League at the end of last season, while Ronaldo made a move from the Santiago Bernabeu to Juve.

However, Zidane is back at Madrid, signing a contract until 2022 after Santiago Solari was sacked.

In a documentary airing on RMC Sport on Wednesday, Ronaldo hailed Zidane's approach.

"I think Zidane managed the group very intelligently," the Portuguese star said.

"It's not an easy situation because all players want to play a lot. He did a very smart job, involved all the players and it was very beneficial."

Zidane won the World Cup, Champions League, Serie A and LaLiga among numerous other trophies during his career as a player.

Madrid captain Sergio Ramos also lauded Zidane's management skills, praising the 46-year-old for his transition from player to coach.

Advertisement

"Zidane's career speaks for itself, both what he did as a player and what he does as a coach," he said.

"He found a way to transfer the talent he had as a player to his role as coach and manage a dressing room.

"He does a fantastic and unique job, and the results are not a coincidence."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Angel Di Maria XI: 11 best players he has played with
RELATED STORY
5 of the best strikers of the Messi-Ronaldo era
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid news: Zidane wanted Ronaldo to stay, claims former Real Madrid President
RELATED STORY
5 of football's greatest generational talents of all time
RELATED STORY
5 controversial Ballon d'Or winners in recent years
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo: The King Of Penalties | GOAT
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is easily the greatest footballer of all time
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why there will never be another player as Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo: Top 3 revenge gestures
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo and his unbreakable mind
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us