Ronaldo proud of first Serie A season as Juventus celebrate title triumph

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo declared himself pleased with his "very good first season" at Juventus after helping his side to the Serie A title.

The 34-year-old joined Juve from Real Madrid last year in a deal worth €112million and has marked his debut campaign at the Allianz Stadium by scoring 26 goals in all competitions, 19 of those in the league.

Despite the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's arrival in Turin, Juve fell short in the Champions League once again as they suffered a shock quarter-final loss to Ajax this week.

Ronaldo sees 2018-19 as a successful campaign overall, though, capped by confirmation of an eighth Scudetto in succession with Saturday's 2-1 win over Fiorentina, adding to their Supercoppa Italiana triumph against AC Milan in January.

"In my opinion, it was a very good first season and I adapted well. We won the Scudetto and the Italian Super Cup, which is certainly not easy to achieve," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"It was a year of success, we are happy. You can't win all the time. We felt that we could do more, and we wanted to win, but only one side can win the Champions League.

"Next year is a new page, the fans all want it and so do we. It is an important trophy, but it's difficult to get there in this tournament. It's a positive group and I believe it has been a good season."

8 - #Juventus have now won 8 Serie A championships in a row, setting a new record within the top-5 European Leagues – surpassing their own current run as well as Lyon’s between 2001/02 to 2007/08 (7 in a row). Infinity.#JuventusFiorentina #SerieA pic.twitter.com/DnDdK3jusA — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) April 20, 2019