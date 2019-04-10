Rose confirmed as next Gladbach head coach

Red Bull Salzburg head coach Marco Rose

Borussia Monchengladbach have announced Marco Rose will be the club's next head coach from the start of the 2019-20 season.

It was confirmed last week that current boss Dieter Hecking, who has been in charge at Borussia-Park since December 2016, would be leaving the club at the end of the season.

And his place in the dugout will be filled by Rose, who has been in charge of Red Bull Salzburg since 2017.

"Marco Rose has done an outstanding job at Salzburg over the last six years and we are delighted that he is joining us next season," Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl said in a statement on the club's official website.

Rose, 42, was a defender during his playing days, starting his career with hometown club VfB Leipzig before having spells with Hannover and Mainz.

He began his coaching career at Lokomotive Leipzig and became part of the coaching set-up with Salzburg in 2013 before getting the top job two years ago.

During his first season in charge, he won the Austrian Bundesliga title, and they are on track to defend their crown this term with a seven-point lead at the top of the standings.

His assistants Rene Maric, Alexander Zickler and Patrick Eibenberger will be joining him at Gladbach.

Marco Rose will be our new head coach as of the 2019/20 season #DieFohlen pic.twitter.com/jJ75SSGkaD — Gladbach (@borussia_en) April 10, 2019

