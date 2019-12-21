×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Rumour Has It: Madrid have 'no chance' of signing Man Utd's Pogba in January

Omnisport
NEWS
News
Published Dec 21, 2019
Dec 21, 2019 IST
PaulPogba-cropped
Manchester United star Paul Pogba

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is coveted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

His French connection with Zinedine Zidane means there is constant speculation.

However, Pogba is set to remain at United for the time being.

 

TOP STORY – MADRID GIVE UP ON POGBA… FOR NOW

LaLiga giants Real Madrid will not sign Manchester United star Paul Pogba in January, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Pogba – still recovering from injury – continues to be linked with Madrid amid doubts over his United future.

Madrid, however, recognise there is "no chance" of prising the Frenchman from Old Trafford in the New Year.

Advertisement

 

ROUND-UP

- A return to Chelsea for Bournemouth's Nathan Ake looks likely, claims Bleacher Report. Chelsea have a £40million buyback clause for Ake, who left Stamford Bridge permanently in 2017. Manchester City have also been linked to the 24-year-old defender.

- Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo has turned down a move to Milan, reports RMC. The 19-year-old has also been linked to Ligue 1 outfit Monaco and Premier League giants Manchester United.

- Qatari outfit Al Rayyan have re-opened talks with Juventus regarding the transfer of out-of-favour striker Mario Mandzukic, according to Gianluca Di Marzio. United and Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund are also reportedly interested in the veteran Croatian.

Napoli have offered Dries Mertens a two-year contract extension, says Sky Sport Italia. The Belgian, who is out of contract at season's end, has been the subject of reported interest from Dortmund.

- Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain want to swap Leandro Paredes for Juventus midfielder Emre Can, reports the Daily Mail.

- La Nazione says Fiorentina are looking to bring former Milan striker Patrick Cutrone back to Serie A. The Italian left San Siro for Premier League side Wolves at the start of the season.

- Former Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta is in talks to join Javier Mascherano at Argentine outfit Estudiantes. Iniesta currently plays for Vissel Kobe in Japan, however, TNT Sports claims the 35-year-old midfielder could move in 2020.

Premier League 2019-20 Bundesliga 2019-20 Chelsea Manchester City Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 18
PP WES LIV West Ham vs Liverpool
Today EVE ARS 06:00 PM Everton vs Arsenal
Today AFC BUR 08:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
Today AST SOU 08:30 PM Aston Villa vs Southampton
Today BRI SHE 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Sheffield United
Today NEW CRY 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Crystal Palace
Today NOR WOL 08:30 PM Norwich vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Today MAN LEI 11:00 PM Manchester City vs Leicester City
Tomorrow WAT MAN 07:30 PM Watford vs Manchester United
Tomorrow TOT CHE 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
I-League 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us