Rumour Has It: Man United agree world-record £80m deal for Maguire

Omnisport
NEWS
News
394   //    15 Jul 2019, 12:00 IST
HarryMaguire-cropped
Leicester City and England star Harry Maguire

After Antoine Griezmann's long-awaited move to Barcelona, another transfer saga appears close to completion.

Leicester City and England centre-back Harry Maguire is reportedly poised for Manchester.

The red half will be happy…

 

TOP STORY – UNITED AGREE £80M DEAL FOR MAGUIRE

Manchester United have agreed to pay a world-record fee for a defender to sign Maguire from Leicester City, according to The Sun.

United will reportedly fork out £60million with an additional £20m available in add-ons, to see the England centre-back surpass Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk as the most expensive defender.

Premier League champions Manchester City were also linked to Maguire, however, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks set to get his man as he overhauls the Red Devils' defence following last season's sixth-place finish.

ROUND-UP

Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt will complete his transfer to Juventus by Monday, Gazzetta dello Sport says. Gianluca Di Marzio, meanwhile, reports that a medical should take place on Tuesday.

- Paris Saint-Germain are set to sign Borussia Dortmund defender Abdou Diallo, according to ESPN FC. The Ligue 1 champions will pay €32m for the France Under-21 international, who only joined Dortmund from Mainz in 2018.

- Tuttosport reports Torino have rejected a €60m offer from West Ham for star striker Andrea Belotti. The Hammers are desperate to sign a forward following Marko Arnautovic's move to China.

- Scottish champions Celtic have rejected Arsenal's latest bid – believed to be £25m – for left-back Kieran Tierney, according to Sky Sports.

Neymar's future with Paris Saint-Germain could be decided in talks in Paris this week, the Daily Mail says. The Brazil star has been linked with a stunning return to LaLiga holders Barcelona.

- According to L'Equipe, Spanish trio Real Betis, Sevilla and Valencia are all interested in signing Lyon captain Nabil Fekir.

Flamengo are looking to sign Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa, according to ESPN Brazil. The former Chelsea star has also been linked to Premier League duo Everton and Wolves.

- According to Marca, Tottenham and AC Milan target Dani Ceballos could be set to stay at Real Madrid. The LaLiga giants feel they cannot find better players than Ceballos at a reasonable price.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Bundesliga 2018-19 Arsenal Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona
