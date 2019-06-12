Rumour Has It: PSG in advanced talks to sign De Ligt

Netherlands star and Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt

One of the most in-demand players this off-season, Matthijs de Ligt's future could be about to come clearer.

A reported target for Barcelona, Manchester United and Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain are right in the mix to lure the Ajax captain to the French capital.

It is set to be a busy couple of weeks for agent Mino Raiola…

TOP STORY – PSG JUMP AHEAD IN DE LIGT RACE

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Ligue 1 holders Paris Saint-Germain are in "advanced talks" for Matthijs de Ligt's signature.

After helping Netherlands reach the Nations League final, De Ligt is believed to be close to swapping Ajax for Paris - where PSG are craving Champions League success.

The report claims a deal could be finalised "shortly" after the looming return of director Leonardo from AC Milan, with LaLiga champions Barcelona the only other team in the mix.

ROUND-UP

- Premier League champions Manchester City and their rivals Manchester United could be pipped to the signing of Benfica sensation Joao Felix by Atletico Madrid, according to The Mirror.

- Tuttosport's front page features Mauro Icardi and fellow Argentine star Paulo Dybala. The story claims Juventus are the only team capable of signing Icardi from Serie A rivals Inter following Antonio Conte's arrival, with Dybala reportedly included in the potential deal.

- According to Tuttomercatoweb, Inter winger Ivan Perisic is a target for Premier League side Leicester City. The 30-year-old Croatia international has also been linked to Arsenal and Manchester United.

- Napoli are preparing a €50million bid for PSV star Hirving Lozano, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports. The Italian side, who have also been linked to Real Madrid outcast James Rodriguez following a two-year loan spell at Bayern Munich, tracked the Mexico international throughout the 2018-19 campaign.

- Tottenham are set to make a new offer for Real Betis and Argentina star Giovani Lo Celso, according to The Mirror. Spurs – who are looking to invest following an unexpected Champions League final berth – reportedly had a £53m bid knocked back for the midfielder.

- According to The Sun, Manchester United target Aaron Wan-Bissaka has asked Crystal Palace to grant him a move to the Red Devils. United – who are also reportedly eyeing Leicester City centre-back Harry Maguire – have already had an offer turned down. Moving further up the field and Sport claims Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have made contact with Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic following their sixth-place finish in the Premier League.