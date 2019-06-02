×
'Sad' Lucas Moura rues missed opportunities in Champions League final

Omnisport
NEWS
News
34   //    02 Jun 2019, 17:10 IST
lucasmoura-cropped
Tottenham forward Lucas Moura

Lucas Moura admitted Tottenham had enough chances to avoid defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League final but spoke of his pride at their achievements in Europe this season.

The Brazil international came on in the second half of Spurs' 2-0 reverse in Madrid, where Mohamed Salah's second-minute penalty and Divock Origi's late strike settled a drab final in Liverpool's favour.

Lucas fired tamely at Reds goalkeeper Alisson when a chance fell to him, while further opportunities were squandered by Dele Alli and Son Heung-Min as Tottenham failed to show the kind of confidence in front of goal that saw them stun Manchester City and Ajax in previous rounds.

Asked whether the better side won, Lucas said: "I don't think there is any question of being better or not.

"They have been able to take the opportunities they have had. It's a final. We had opportunities, we didn't score.

"It was very difficult. I am very sad, but I am very proud of my team, of the season we did.

"We have to keep our heads up and look ahead."

Like Lucas, Fernando Llorente struggled to turn the game in Tottenham's favour after coming on as a second-half substitute.

The striker said he was confident Spurs would return for another shot at a major trophy before too long, while lamenting the fact that they were some way short of their best against Liverpool.

Llorente said: "It's a tough day, I think we just let a unique opportunity go but we weren't able to change the match after their first goal.

"It was hard to take it. It's sad because I believed in this team but we couldn't give all our best to fight for the match.”

Asked if Spurs can reach the final again, he replied: "I don't have any doubt. Tottenham is a club that has grown a lot in recent years.

"It's an impressive club and I am pretty sure Tottenham will play another final like this sooner than later."

