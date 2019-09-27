Salzburg phenomenon Haaland out to 'trick' Liverpool's Van Dijk

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and Erling Haaland of Salzburg

Salzburg talent Erling Haaland is aiming to "trick" Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk when they go up against each other in the Champions League next week.

Haaland, 19, has been in remarkable form for the Austrian champions this season and announced himself to Champions League football in style against Genk last week, as Salzburg won 6-2.

The striker scored a first-half hat-trick as the Belgians were swept aside, making him only the eighth player to hit a debut Champions League treble.

Incredibly, that was his fourth hat-trick of the season across all competitions, while he attracted headlines in May when he scored nine in a single Under-20 World Cup match, as Norway crushed Honduras 12-0.

Despite the impressive start, Haaland is well aware of the task facing Salzburg in Group E, with matches against Napoli and Liverpool still to come.

"I don't think you can train to play against [Van Dijk]," Haaland told Red Bull TV. "But you can train on things that can maybe trick him or set him out of position.

"Not only Van Dijk, but the whole Liverpool team are very good. We have to be at our best ever, every player, to have a chance against this team. It will be an interesting game and we have to be ready.

"Of course, we have a chance, but we have to be honest and say, 'Liverpool are the world's best team as they won the Champions League'. And Napoli are also very good, but we beat them at home last year, so everything is possible."