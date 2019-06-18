×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Sanchez needed his goal – Vidal backs Chile team-mate

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23   //    18 Jun 2019, 08:04 IST
AlexisSanchez - Cropped
Chile attacker Alexis Sanchez

Arturo Vidal felt Alexis Sanchez needed his goal for Chile against Japan after a "difficult" season with Manchester United.

Sanchez scored his first goal since January as the two-time defending Copa America champions beat Japan 4-0 in Sao Paulo on Monday.

The Manchester United attacker headed in a cross from Charles Aranguiz in the 82nd minute before setting up Eduardo Vargas a minute later.

Vidal said the goal was just what Sanchez, who netted twice in 27 games for United in 2018-19, needed.

"Alexis needed the goal. He had a difficult year and this gives him confidence," the midfielder said.

The late goals wrapped up Chile's win after Erick Pulgar's first-half header and Vargas' deflected strike in the 54th minute.

Vidal, whose team face Ecuador in Group C on Friday, urged Chile to continue improving.

"We must focus from now on that game," he said.

"We know that if we keep improving we can be a very dangerous team."

Advertisement
Copa America 2019: Chile | Final Squad, Preview and Fixtures
RELATED STORY
Japan v Chile: Two-time reigning champions begin title defence
RELATED STORY
Football Tactics: Marcelo Bielsa's career football formations explained
RELATED STORY
Vidal sings praises of 'spectacular' Messi
RELATED STORY
Chile 2 Haiti 1: Quick-fire goals spare Copa champs' blushes in warm-up
RELATED STORY
Mexico 3 Chile 1: Martino makes winning start
RELATED STORY
Women's World Cup: USA v Chile Preview, Prediction and Where to Watch
RELATED STORY
Felix Sanchez: The Visionary Behind Qatari Football's Rise
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer fears ligament damage for Sanchez
RELATED STORY
Sanchez in as Manchester United make three changes
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Copa America 2019
FT JAP CHI
0 - 4
 Japan vs Chile
Tomorrow BOL PER 03:00 AM Bolivia vs Peru
Tomorrow BRA VEN 06:00 AM Brazil vs Venezuela
20 Jun COL QAT 03:00 AM Colombia vs Qatar
20 Jun ARG PAR 06:00 AM Argentina vs Paraguay
International Friendlies 2019
FT TUN BUR
2 - 1
 Tunisia vs Burundi
PP COT ETH Côte d'Ivoire vs Ethiopia
Today BEN MAU 06:30 PM Benin vs Mauritania
Tomorrow ZAM COT 06:00 PM Zambia vs Côte d'Ivoire
Tomorrow SOU ANG 09:00 PM South Africa vs Angola
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
African Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us