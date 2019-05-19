×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Sancho targets Bundesliga glory with Dortmund next season

Omnisport
NEWS
News
114   //    19 May 2019, 06:42 IST
jadonsancho-cropped
Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho said he hopes to win the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund next season amid links to the Premier League.

The 19-year-old winger, who arrived at Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017, is reportedly a transfer target for Manchester United after a season in which he emerged as one of Europe's hottest talents.

Sancho scored 12 goals and tallied a league-leading 14 assists in 34 Bundesliga appearances, while he impressed on his England debut to attract interest from abroad.

Dortmund's failure to pip Bayern Munich to the league title may yet prompt an increase in clubs plotting a swoop for Sancho's signature, but he indicated he would be staying at Signal-Iduna-Park in 2019-20.

"I'm really happy with how I played this season," Sancho told reporters after Dortmund's 2-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach on the final day of the season, which was not enough as Bayern triumphed by two points.

"I never knew it was going to be like this. From the start I wasn't really playing often, but then I started playing often later in the season. It was all about hard work.

"The team helped me and the coach has faith me in me and I'm thankful. Next season we'll be targeting the win, not to come second."

One Dortmund player who is certain to leave the club is Christian Pulisic, who is heading to Chelsea after spending a season on loan ahead of his move to Stamford Bridge.

Advertisement

Sancho wished the United States international well, saying: "I'll miss [Pulisic] for sure.

"I'm happy for him and I wish him the best at Chelsea. I'm sure he's going to enjoy it there but I'm really going to miss him."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Bundesliga 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester City Manchester United
Advertisement
Dortmund chief Watzke: No offers made for Sancho
RELATED STORY
Zorc knows nothing of United interest in Sancho
RELATED STORY
Player Analysis - Jadon Sancho, England's brightest prospect
RELATED STORY
Guardiola unsure if Sancho would have succeeded at Man City
RELATED STORY
Herrera, Sarabia, Brandt and the best bargains of the transfer window
RELATED STORY
Lucas joins Van Dijk, Mendy and Bonucci on list of world's most expensive defenders
RELATED STORY
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
Cities with most league titles in Europe's top 5 leagues
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or winners 1990-2000: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why we hate the international break
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us