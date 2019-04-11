×
Santos Laguna 3 Tigres UANL 2 (agg 3-5): Valencia leads visitors into final

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    11 Apr 2019, 08:10 IST
EnnerValencia-cropped
Tigres UANL star Enner Valencia

Tigres UANL advanced to the CONCACAF Champions League final, despite a 3-2 second-leg defeat at Santos Laguna.

Santos fought back with three unanswered goals but first-half strikes from Enner Valencia and Julian Quinones gave Tigres a 5-3 aggregate victory.

Through to their third final in four seasons, Tigres – who have never won the competition – will face either Monterrey or Sporting Kansas City in the decider.

Tigres were in a commanding position heading into Wednesday's return fixture thanks to last week's 3-0 win on home soil – inspired by Valencia's brace.

Former West Ham and Everton forward Valencia was in the thick of the action again midweek, opening the scoring in the 11th minute after rounding the goalkeeper.

Quinones doubled the lead 23 minutes later when he drove past three Santos defenders and curled his shot beyond Jonathan Orozco.

Trailing 5-0 on aggregate, Julio Furch reduced the deficit prior to half-time before netting a second goal approaching the hour-mark.

Diego Valdes put Santos ahead on the night but it was merely a consolation for the home side, who saw Javier Correa fail to convert a 95th-minute penalty.

 

Omnisport
NEWS
