×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Sarri delighted with Chelsea's defensive improvements

Omnisport
NEWS
News
233   //    16 Mar 2019, 14:51 IST
mauriziosarri - cropped
Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri

Maurizio Sarri has credited Chelsea's new-found defensive solidity for their upturn in form over the past five matches. 

The Italian found himself under pressure last month after a Premier League defeat at Bournemouth was followed by a 6-0 hammering at Manchester City, two results that put Chelsea's top-four dreams in doubt. 

Chelsea were also dumped out of the FA Cup by Manchester United at Stamford Bridge and lost the EFL Cup final to City on penalties. 

Kepa Arrizabalaga's refusal to be substituted at Wembley on February 24 raised further questions about Sarri's future, but the Blues are unbeaten since. 

Tottenham and Fulham have been brushed aside in the league, while Chelsea booked a last-eight berth in the Europa League at the expense of Dynamo Kiev on Thursday. 

And Sarri says their improvements at the back have been key to finding their feet heading into the final two months of the season. 

"First of all, [we have improved] in terms of solidity I think," Sarri told reporters. "We are able to concede fewer than before.

"We are consistent with results. Not at the moment with the performances, especially in the offensive phase.

Advertisement

"Sometimes we've played with very good quality in the offensive phase, and sometimes not. But at this moment, for us, the most important thing is to be solid.

"I changed it in the last match because the opponent didn't come to attack. And so, in the last 20 minutes, we could make the change. But I think that the system is not so important.

"What is important is our way of football. We don't play in the same way with another system. Before changing, it's better to consolidate the first system, to consolidate our way of football. Then we can change, also, in matches. But first of all, I want to see my football."

"We are consistent with results. Not at the moment with the performances, especially in the offensive phase. 

"Sometimes we've played with very good quality in the offensive phase, and sometimes not. But at this moment, for us, the most important thing is to be solid. 

"I changed it in the last match because the opponent didn't come to attack. And so, in the last 20 minutes, we could make the change. But I think that the system is not so important. 

"What is important is our way of football. We don't play in the same way with another system. Before changing, it's better to consolidate the first system, to consolidate our way of football. Then we can change, also, in matches. But first of all, I want to see my football." 

Chelsea - who will face Slavia Prague in the Europa League quarter-finals - travel to Everton on Sunday knowing a win will take them above Manchester United and level with fourth-placed Arsenal on 60 points. 

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Europa League 2018-19 Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
Sarri: I never lost the dressing room
RELATED STORY
Hudson-Odoi needs to improve - Sarri
RELATED STORY
I don't mind! - Sarri not bothered by sack speculation
RELATED STORY
Passing very fast is not his best characteristic – Sarri defends Kante's role change
RELATED STORY
Sarri yet to hear from Abramovich following Man City humiliation
RELATED STORY
Sarri rubbishes Roma rumour
RELATED STORY
Rudiger admits 'no player on Earth' would be happy with Chelsea run under Sarri
RELATED STORY
Sarri plans to be Chelsea manager 'for a long time'
RELATED STORY
Sarri condemns 'disgusting' Sterling abuse
RELATED STORY
Loftus-Cheek could be one of Europe's best - Sarri
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Europa League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Quarter-finals
12 Apr ARS NAP 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Napoli
12 Apr VIL VAL 12:30 AM Villarreal vs Valencia
12 Apr BEN EIN 12:30 AM Benfica vs Eintracht Frankfurt
12 Apr SLA CHE 12:30 AM Slavia Praha vs Chelsea
19 Apr NAP ARS 12:30 AM Napoli vs Arsenal
19 Apr VAL VIL 12:30 AM Valencia vs Villarreal
19 Apr EIN BEN 12:30 AM Eintracht Frankfurt vs Benfica
19 Apr CHE SLA 12:30 AM Chelsea vs Slavia Praha
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us