Sarri on the same level as Guardiola – Sacchi

Omnisport
NEWS
News
24   //    18 Jun 2019, 12:20 IST
Maurizio Sarri - cropped
Former Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri

Newly appointed Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri is on the same level as Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, according to Arrigo Sacchi.

Sarri was confirmed as Juve boss on Sunday, leaving Chelsea after just one season in the Premier League.

Reports suggested Guardiola was also a target for the Serie A champions, who sacked Massimiliano Allegri last month.

Sacchi – who won two European Cups and a Serie A title at the helm of AC Milan in the 1980s and '90s – feels Sarri is one of the best tacticians in the world.

"Sarri is of the same level as [Jurgen] Klopp, Guardiola, [Mauricio] Pochettino," he said on Monday.

"They have the same vision of work."

Guardiola has won two Premier League titles in three seasons at the helm of City, but his last Champions League success came with Barcelona in 2011.

Sacchi played down suggestions Juve ever had a chance of bringing Guardiola to Turin.

"He sent me a message. I heard that with Guardiola to Juve there was never anything," he said.

"He is very happy where he is. This season he will try to win the Champions League."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City
