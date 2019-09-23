Sarri waits on Ronaldo fitness ahead of Brescia test

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's fitness will be assessed ahead of Juventus' Serie A clash with Brescia on Tuesday.

Juve boss Maurizio Sarri confirmed Ronaldo had suffered with muscle fatigue over the weekend, putting his participation in doubt.

Sarri said he expected to have to juggle his selection after a busy week in which his side played three times.

"I want to see the current conditions. Ronaldo yesterday [Sunday] had a little muscle fatigue but it is quite normal after three games in seven days," he said.

"We'll see if it is necessary or not for someone to rest. It's important that we have continuity in this moment, but there are also other factors to consider.

"We'll have to make some evaluations."

Sarri: "It's important that we have continuity in this moment, but there are also other factors to consider. Today, we'll have to make some evaluations." #BresciaJuve #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/PUo15P2Ssw — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) September 23, 2019

Brescia were 1-0 winners at Udinese last time out and Sarri, whose side surrendered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League before overcoming Hellas Verona 2-1 in Serie A, is expecting a tough challenge.

He also cited a potential Brescia debut for Mario Balotelli as an added layer of difficulty for the away fixture.

"Brescia are a dangerous team," he said. "They play decent football in an enthusiastic environment and a lot of work has gone into it. The game is undoubtedly a tricky one.

"Balotelli's return could give them additional enthusiasm, they are in great shape."

Ronaldo is on the three-man shortlist for The Best FIFA Men's Player award on Monday, alongside Lionel Messi and Virgil van Dijk.