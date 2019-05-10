×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Schalke announce David Wagner as new head coach from 2019-20

Omnisport
NEWS
News
52   //    10 May 2019, 00:28 IST
David Wagner - cropped
David Wagner during his time at Huddersfield Town

Schalke have confirmed David Wagner will take over as their new head coach from the 2019-20 season, with the former Huddersfield Town boss having signed a three-year contract.

Wagner's hugely successful tenure at Huddersfield - which saw him gain promotion to the Premier League in 2017 and secure survival the following year - came to an end in January, the 47-year-old departing by mutual consent with the Terriers bottom of the table and doomed to relegation.

He will now return to management with Schalke, who sacked Domenico Tedesco as their head coach in March and are currently under the interim management of Huub Stevens.

The Gelsenkirchen club secured their Bundesliga status for another campaign last weekend, having endured a miserable season on the back of a second-place finish in 2017-18.

They will hope for an improvement in fortunes under Wagner, a former Schalke player who won the UEFA Cup with the club in 1997.

"I know from my own best experience as a player the strength that Schalke 04 can develop when the team, club and fans pull together," said Wagner.

"To dive into this world again and help to change the current situation for the better - that is the biggest motivation for me to return to the Bundesliga."

Prior to his stint at Huddersfield, Wagner worked with Jurgen Klopp at Borussia Dortmund, where he coached the club's second team.

Tags:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Advertisement
Wolfsburg confirm Glasner as new head coach
RELATED STORY
Schalke sack Tedesco after dismal run
RELATED STORY
Rose confirmed as next Gladbach head coach
RELATED STORY
Stevens offers Schalke players clean slate on his return
RELATED STORY
Football Skills: Schalke 04 players Nabil Bentaleb, Alessandro Schopf & Guido Burgstalle
RELATED STORY
Heidel stepping down as Schalke sporting director
RELATED STORY
Schmidt named new Augsburg coach as Baum and Lehmann are sacked
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich 3-1 Schalke 04 - 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
Bayern have Lewandowski cover - Rummenigge calm over Wagner sale
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga| Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke: Match prediction, Who will win the match?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us