×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Schalke sack Tedesco after dismal run

Omnisport
NEWS
News
29   //    15 Mar 2019, 00:25 IST
DomenicoTedesco - cropped
Former Schalke coach Domenico Tedesco

Domenico Tedesco has been sacked as Schalke head coach, the Bundesliga club have confirmed.

Tedesco led Schalke to an impressive second position behind champions Bayern Munich but events have unravelled somewhat this time around.

The loss of star man Leon Goretzka to Bayern took a toll and Schalke lie 14th in the table, four points above third-bottom Stuttgart.

Progressing to the knockout stages of the Champions League ultimately proved a dubious blessing and Tuesday night's 7-0 thrashing at Manchester City sealed a 10-2 aggregate defeat in the last-16 – the second largest loss in the history of the competition – and Tedesco's fate.

Veteran coach Huub Stevens will begin a third spell in charge of Schalke alongside Mike Buskens on an interim basis when they host RB Leipzig on Saturday.

They take charge of a team that is without a win in seven Bundesliga games and that has conceded 21 goals during five consecutive defeats across all competitions.

"This decision was anything but easy, as we really appreciate Domenico Tedesco at Schalke," said sporting director Jochen Schneider, who was appointed by the club at the end of last month following a spell with RB Leipzig.

"However, we can't fail to recognise that the development this season has been negative.

Advertisement

"When I took the job, I demanded a turnaround due to the current situation in the Bundesliga.

"After careful consideration, we came to the conclusion that this wouldn't be possible with the current staff."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Bayern Munich 3-1 Schalke 04 - 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
Football Skills: Schalke 04 players Nabil Bentaleb, Alessandro Schopf & Guido Burgstalle
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich v Schalke: Preview, Team News, Predicted XI | Bundesliga 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Schalke struggling in Bundesliga after another loss
RELATED STORY
How To Build an Underdog: Eintracht's Transfer Strategies
RELATED STORY
Cup matches took their toll on title challengers – Kovac
RELATED STORY
Paul Pogba an inspiration behind Rabbi Matondo's Bundesliga move
RELATED STORY
Heidel stepping down as Schalke sporting director
RELATED STORY
Struggling Monaco bring in Naldo from Schalke
RELATED STORY
Schalke v Borussia Dortmund: Sancho, Harit, Pulisic and the Revierderby's other young stars
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Week 26
Tomorrow BOR FRE 01:00 AM Borussia M'gladbach vs Freiburg
Tomorrow SCH RB- 08:00 PM Schalke 04 vs RB Leipzig
Tomorrow STU HOF 08:00 PM Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim
Tomorrow AUG HAN 08:00 PM Augsburg vs Hannover 96
Tomorrow WOL FOR 08:00 PM Wolfsburg vs Fortuna Düsseldorf
Tomorrow HER BOR 11:00 PM Hertha BSC vs Borussia Dortmund
17 Mar BAY WER 06:00 PM Bayer Leverkusen vs Werder Bremen
17 Mar EIN NUR 08:00 PM Eintracht Frankfurt vs Nürnberg
17 Mar BAY MAI 10:30 PM Bayern München vs Mainz 05
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us