Security concerns raised after pitch invader reaches Messi following Barca's Supercopa defeat

Omnisport
NEWS
News
Published Jan 10, 2020
Jan 10, 2020 IST
Messi - cropped
A pitch invader at King Abdullah Sports City stadium reached Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi was hugged by a pitch invader following the final whistle in the Supercopa de Espana semi-final between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, before the intruding fan was tackled to the ground.

Angel Correa's late strike earned a dramatic 3-2 victory for Atleti in Saudi Arabia, teeing up a final against city rivals Real Madrid and adding more scrutiny to Barca boss Ernesto Valverde.

There was concern after full time, though, as Messi – who equalised for Barca following Koke's opener – was rushed by a spectator who had made their way onto the pitch.

The 32-year-old was in no way harmed, with the fan briefly hugging Messi before security personnel took him to the turf, with Barca's captain then making his way to the tunnel.

However, the incident will likely raise questions over the ease at which the spectator got onto the pitch and evaded security at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium – which also hosts Sunday's final – in order to reach Messi.

