Segunda Division games postponed after Reyes' death

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    01 Jun 2019, 18:50 IST
Jose - cropped
Jose Antonio Reyes during his time at Sevilla

Seven of Sunday's planned Segunda Division games have been postponed by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) after the death of Jose Antonio Reyes.

Sevilla confirmed on Saturday that Reyes, 35, had died in a traffic accident.

The forward's team Extremadura had been due to play against Cadiz in their penultimate league fixture of the season.

However, their game, along with six other fixtures, have now been put back to June 4, though Las Palmas' meeting with Almeria will still go ahead.

"After learning of the death of Spain international footballer Jose Antonio Reyes, who currently played in the ranks of Extremadura, the Royal Spanish Football Federation has decided to postpone, with the approval of the National Football League, seven Segunda Division games that were due to be played Sunday, June 2," a statement read.

Reyes signed for Extremadura in January, having spent 2018 at China League One club Xinjiang Tianshan Leopard.

The RFEF have also confirmed that there will be a minute of silence ahead of all their official competition games in the upcoming round of fixtures.

