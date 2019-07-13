×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Senegal v Tunisia: Humble Lions to remain grounded, insists Cisse

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    13 Jul 2019, 23:28 IST
keitabalde-cropped
Senegal forward Keita Balde Diao

Senegal will not underestimate Tunisia as they bid to reach the Africa Cup of Nations final for the second time in their history.

The Lions beat Benin 1-0 courtesy of Idrissa Gueye's 69th-minute strike to reach the last four, keeping a clean sheet for the fourth time at this year's competition.

Only Algeria have managed to breach Senegal's steely defence so far, but on Sunday they go up against a Tunisia side who eased to a 3-0 quarter-final victory over Madagascar.

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse expects another tough challenge, telling a news conference: "Tunisia are a good team who do good things. We won't underestimate anyone and we won't lack concentration.

"There are still two matches to go. We came here with ambition, we hoped to reach the quarter-final, but we'll keep our feet on the ground.

"We haven't reached this stage since 2006. It's been 13 years and Senegal haven't been here, so this already represents a progression.

"We'll have more humility. I believe these are great professionals. I've always been confident in the work we're doing."

Tunisia put in an impressive second-half display against Madagascar, scoring twice in eight minutes before Naim Sliti added a third in second-half stoppage time.

Advertisement

"We are the first to beat Madagascar," Tunisia boss Alain Giresse said. "This proves the quality of this team in this competition.

"We are very satisfied we are in the semi-finals. Now we are at this stage of the competition, which Tunisia had been waiting for for many years. It was an objective.

"We have to play this semi-final with all our weapons and obviously try to go as far as possible. We know what to do about it. We know what to expect.

"We want to finish this competition in style."

 

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Senegal - Alfred Gomis

SPAL goalkeeper Gomis has conceded just once at this year's tournament but his toughest test awaits against Tunisia.

Tunisia - Youssef Msakni

Msakni was instrumental in turning the quarter-final against Madagascar in his team’s favour, providing the assist for Ferjani Sassi's opener before netting the second himself.


KEY OPTA FACTS

- It will be the sixth encounter between Senegal and Tunisia in the Africa Cup of Nations, but the first in semi-finals.
- Senegal have won their last three games in the Africa Cup of Nations, their longest streak in the competition.
- Tunisia will play their sixth Africa Cup of Nations semi-final. The Carthage Eagles have qualified for the final twice previously, against Zambia in 1996 and against Nigeria in 2004.
- Senegal have kept a clean sheet in seven of their last nine games in the Africa Cup of Nations (3 goals conceded overall), after failing to do so in each of their previous 14.
- Tunisia's striker Wahbi Khazri has been involved in 29 shots in the 2019 edition (16 shots attempted, 13 chances created), more than any other player.

Advertisement
Senegal v Tanzania: Cisse eyes historic AFCON title
RELATED STORY
Senegal v Benin: Cisse daring to dream of first AFCON triumph
RELATED STORY
Uganda v Senegal: Desabre 'not afraid' of Teranga Lions
RELATED STORY
Kenya 0-3 Senegal: 3 Reasons why The Teranga Lions won | African Cup of Nations 2019
RELATED STORY
Africa Cup of Nations 2019, Senegal vs Kenya: Senegal's predicted XI, injury news and more
RELATED STORY
2019 Africa Cup of Nations, Uganda 0-1 Senegal: 4 Talking Points from the game
RELATED STORY
Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Senegal vs Benin, Senegal's Predicted XI, Injury News and more
RELATED STORY
Africa Cup of Nations 2019 - Senegal 2-0 Tanzania: 3 reasons why Senegal won  
RELATED STORY
Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Senegal vs Tanzania, Senegal Team News, Predicted XI and more
RELATED STORY
Africa Cup of Nations 2019, Senegal vs Uganda, Senegal's Predicted XI, Injury News, and more
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2019
13 Jul IND KOR 08:00 PM India vs Korea DPR
Tomorrow KOR TAJ 08:00 PM Korea DPR vs Tajikistan
16 Jul IND SYR 08:00 PM India vs Syria
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Today SEN TUN 09:30 PM Senegal vs Tunisia
Tomorrow ALG NIG 12:30 AM Algeria vs Nigeria
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
16 Jul SHK NOM 08:30 PM Shkendija vs Nõmme Kalju
16 Jul SAB SHE 11:00 PM Saburtalo vs Sheriff
16 Jul VAL F-D 11:30 PM Valletta vs F91 Dudelange
16 Jul HB HJK 11:30 PM HB vs HJK
Europa League 2018-19
16 Jul BAN CUK 08:30 PM Banants vs Čukarički
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us