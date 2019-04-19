Sheffield United 2 Nottingham Forest 0: Duffy sends Blades second

Mark Duffy celebrates scoring for Sheffield United

Sheffield United bounced back from successive draws by moving up to second place in the Championship with a 2-0 home win against 10-man Nottingham Forest on Good Friday.

Mark Duffy scored the opening goal with a brilliant long-range effort following Yohan Benalouane's red card, which contributed to Martin O'Neill's side succumbing to a fourth straight league loss, with Enda Stevens' late strike making sure for the hosts.

Jack Colback's 15th yellow card of the season was among the few notable moments in a flat first half at Bramall Lane, the Forest captain cautioned for simulation after going down too easily in the Blades box.

But there was an explosive start to the second period as Forest were reduced to 10 men shortly after the restart, Benalouane dismissed after bringing down David McGoldrick when through on goal.

Chris Wilder's men needed fewer than four minutes to make their man advantage count, Duffy sending a wonderful strike into the top corner.

And five minutes from time the Blades crucially doubled their lead, McGoldrick leading a break through a depleted defence and teeing up full-back Stevens on the overlap to drill a fine finish across Forest goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon.

Sheffield United move back above Leeds United on goal difference as the promotion race continues, with Marcelo Bielsa's men at home to relegation-threatened Wigan Athletic later in the day.