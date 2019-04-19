×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Sheffield United 2 Nottingham Forest 0: Duffy sends Blades second

Omnisport
NEWS
News
40   //    19 Apr 2019, 19:30 IST
Mark Duffy
Mark Duffy celebrates scoring for Sheffield United

Sheffield United bounced back from successive draws by moving up to second place in the Championship with a 2-0 home win against 10-man Nottingham Forest on Good Friday.

Mark Duffy scored the opening goal with a brilliant long-range effort following Yohan Benalouane's red card, which contributed to Martin O'Neill's side succumbing to a fourth straight league loss, with Enda Stevens' late strike making sure for the hosts.

Jack Colback's 15th yellow card of the season was among the few notable moments in a flat first half at Bramall Lane, the Forest captain cautioned for simulation after going down too easily in the Blades box.

But there was an explosive start to the second period as Forest were reduced to 10 men shortly after the restart, Benalouane dismissed after bringing down David McGoldrick when through on goal.

Chris Wilder's men needed fewer than four minutes to make their man advantage count, Duffy sending a wonderful strike into the top corner.

And five minutes from time the Blades crucially doubled their lead, McGoldrick leading a break through a depleted defence and teeing up full-back Stevens on the overlap to drill a fine finish across Forest goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon.

Sheffield United move back above Leeds United on goal difference as the promotion race continues, with Marcelo Bielsa's men at home to relegation-threatened Wigan Athletic later in the day.

Advertisement
Championship Review: Bamford brace sends Leeds United second
RELATED STORY
West Brom 0 Sheffield United 1: Dowell sends Blades back to second
RELATED STORY
Sheffield Wednesday 0 Sheffield United 0: Stalemate checks Blades' promotion push
RELATED STORY
Championship Review: Millwall deny 10-man Blades, Ipswich relegated
RELATED STORY
Championship Review: Blades overhaul Leeds, Norwich march on
RELATED STORY
Championship Review: Leeds & Sheffield United both victorious
RELATED STORY
Leeds United 0 Sheffield United 1: Basham secures huge win for Blades
RELATED STORY
"I didn't have the attitude to progress at Manchester United" - David Johnson opens up about his footballing journey from Manchester United youth team to Nottingham Forest
RELATED STORY
Championship Review: Rhodes saves Norwich but Sheffield United go second
RELATED STORY
Nottingham Forest 1 Derby County 0: Early Benalouane strike secures bragging rights
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us